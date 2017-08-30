Stock Up on Fashion Nova Jeans for the Fall!

If you’re looking for affordable staples, look no further than Fashion Nova! The affordable store is a serious celeb style favorite–and they’re known for their curvy hugging, wallet friendly, endlessly stretchy jeans!



Distressed or simple, Fashion Nova denim comes in a range of colors and sizes, and can fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. Take a look at how a few of your faves wore Fashion Nova jeans:



Daphne Joy skewed simple in a green bomber jacket and form fitting jeans.



Khloe Kardashian has her own Good American jeans line, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love what FashionNova has on tap! She paired her distressed skinnies with a bodysuit, Hermes bag, and a chic fedora.



Rapstress Remy Ma worked her jeans with a pink jacket and platform sandals.



Malika Haqq looked bomb in a white distressed pair and a nude top.



Lastly, Malaysia looked ready for a night on the town in blue jeans, a bra top, and a duster.

High waisted, boyfriend, or simple stretch, you really can’t go wrong! Bonus, they’re affordable (less than $39.99) AND work for any age and any occasion.



Have you tried Fashion Nova Jeans before? What do you think?