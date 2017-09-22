Steal: Rihanna’s ELLE October 2017 Issue $8 defy & INSPIRE Frenemy Nail Polish

Have you been drooling over Rihanna’s ELLE October 2017 fashion spread like we have? The biggest fashion houses in the world are clamoring to dress her, thus we surely thought Rih would be dripping in luxury from head to toe. But surprisingly for us, we found that one of the nail polishes she sports in the shoot is a total steal at just $8:

With defy & INSPIRE’s Fall-perfect “Frenemy”, deep burgundy shade, we already have the feeling that we’ll be going through several bottles of this lacquer before 2018. The polish is also DBP, Toluene, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, and Camphor-5 Free.

Ms. Fenty wears the lacquer with everything from those coveted Balenciaga legging boots to a red futuristic Dolce & Gabbana PVC coat and helmet.

Get “Frenemy” for under $8 here.

Thoughts on the shade?

