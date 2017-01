Kourtney Kardashian took son Mason to art class in Calabasas, keeping it casual in a $42 Naked Wardrobe Velvet Views Sweat Suit:

Her velvet set features a zipped up crop top with a ribbed neckline and hem and long semi-fitted sleeves. Her pants boast a high-rise, elastic waist, side pockets, and ribbed edges.

Still on the fence about picking up one of these or not…

Get Kourtney’s suit for a steal here.

Would you wear it?