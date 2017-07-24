Steal: Cassie’s Instagram Nazanin Mandi X Chynna Dolls Black High Cut Adjustable Strap One Piece Swimsuit

When it comes to an effortless ‘slay’, Cassie hold uber professional status. The beauty vacationed in Italy and posed for the Gram clad in a $70 Nazanin Mandi X Chynna Dolls Black High Cut Adjustable Strap One Piece Swimsuit, topped off by a chic lid:

Werk!

Her versatile one piece is crafted from lycra and features a bralette with adjustable straps and a saucy high cut at the hip.

The basic stunner that is not so basic and can be worn as a bodysuit with a pair of shorts or jeans.

Love the entire look!

Want it? Purchase yours here.

What do you think?