Spring 2018 Style Inspiration: What To Wear To Conversations With Claire, Washington D.C.

For our DMV Bombshells stepping out this Sunday, March 25th for Conversations With Claire, D.C. get a few ideas on what to wear with today’s “Shiny Shoe” inspired style inspirations.

Opt for a Spring inspired look in a light blue bomber jacket, graphic print cropped tee, and white tailored trousers.

Complete the look with holographic and iridescent accents in a pair of leather pumps, a quilted leather shoulder bag, and gold-tone mirrored lens sunglasses.



For a chic brunch inspired outfit, rock a slogan print sweatshirt offset by a color-block pink and white pleated midi skirt and silver sequin ankle boots.

Toughen up the look with a leather biker jacket, black quilted belt bag, embellished oversize square-frame sunglasses, and silver logo earrings.



Dress up a pair of black skinny jeans with an open shoulder ruffled poplin shirt and a black blazer.

For the final touch, dress up the look with crystal embellished slouchy boots, a red mini chain shoulder bag, chandelier earrings, and a bold red lip.



Shimmer in a glossy blush pink blazer and sequin graphic t-shirt paired with white high-waist skinny jeans.

Pull the look together with a pair of sequin pumps, an embellished pink clutch, rose gold aviator sunglasses, and matching jewelry.



And lastly, keep it comfy casual with a chic twist in an oversized applique hoodie styled with a silver sequin pencil skirt and a pair of glitter low-top sneakers.

Add the finishing touch to this festive street style look with a zipper-detail denim jacket, a black leather pouch, and aviator shades.



And that’s it! Thoughts on today’s Conversations With Claire outfit ideas? And if you haven’t already, be sure to cop your tickets now at CWCDMV.eventbrite.com!

See some of you on Sunday!