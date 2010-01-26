Spring 2010 Runway Makeup Trends

Hello Fashion Bombers!

Danielle here with some Spring 2010 Makeup Trends.

Spring might be quite some time away (although it was a balmy near 60 degrees in NYC on Monday), but you know runway trends are always fashionably early. Let’s take a look at some of the makeup trends as seen on the catwalk.

Anna Sui

60s inspired hair and doll-like makeup reigned



Doll-makeup colors like bright pink and coral look absolutely gorgeous on every skin tone especially when worn on the cheeks. The trick is the darker your skin, the brighter and more pigmented the hue.

Corals: For the cheeks, try NARS Blush in Gilda, Make Up For Ever Sculpting Blush in #22, or Make Up For Ever Powder Blush in #18. For the eyes, try MAC Eyeshadow in Paradisco or Make Up For Ever Eyeshadow in #5. For the lips, try MAC Lipstick in Costa Chic, Ravishing, and Vegas Volt.

Bright Pinks: For the cheeks, try MAC Blush in Dollymix; NARS Blush in Desire, Mata Hari, and Crazed; or Make Up For Ever Powder Blush in Fuchsia 26 and Candy Pink 85. For the eyes, try MAC Eyeshadows in Stars N’ Rockets and Da Bling; or NARS Eyeshadow Duo in Caravaggio. For the lips, try MAC Lipstick in Saint Germain, Speed Dial, Pink Nouveau, Speak Louder, Impassioned, Lickable, Girl About Town, or Chatterbox.

Balmain

The fashion house paired rumpled hair and barely there makeup with their sequined and slashed clothing.



Barely-there makeup actually can require just as much work (sometimes more) than brighter looks. To start, you’ll need great skin and freshly manicured eyebrows. Wash, tone, and moisturize skin according to your skin type. Then apply a foundation primer which helps to smooth out skin giving it an even plane to apply foundation. Next, apply foundation only where you need it and blend it in with a foundation brush or a makeup wedge. Set with a finishing powder. Work the eyes and lips with shadows and lip color that closely match your skin tone. Add dimension to the eyes by adding in a shadow 2-3 shades darker than your skin tone. Finish the eyes with several coats of mascara and add a pinch of color to the cheeks with a soft pink blush.



MAC’s All Ages, All Races, All Sexes Collection (ad shown above), hit U.S. stores January 7, 2010 and features tons of nude makeup for all shades. Get your wallets ready! For more on the collection, go here.

Derek Lam

Wild and colorful seemed to be the trend.



The key to doing this look right is to pick one feature on the face to wear a bright and keep everything else relatively understated.

Some hot brights to try: Yves Saint Laurent Luxurious Mascara in #4 Fascinating Violet; Make Up For Ever Eyeshadow in #92, #72, #171; or MAC Eyeshadows in Chrome Yellow, Bitter, Orange, and Freshwater.



Louis Vuitton

The makeup at Louis Vuitton was very bright-eyed and doll-like. The look is not to be taken literally, but you can gather some inspiration from it with some undereye highlight and luxurious lashes.





Perk up your eyes with a touch of Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat, a creamy highlighter pen that erases the signs of fatigue and adds radiance to the undereye area, then bring them out with a pair of Ardell Fashion Lashes.



Michael Kors

At Michael Kors, hair was sleek and the eyes were adorned with violet eyeshadow.



Violet is such a gorgeous color–even moreso since it’s universally flattering on all skin tones.

Some violets to try: MAC Eyeshadows in Satellite Dreams, Creme de Violet, Parfait Amour, Purple Haze, Beautiful Iris; NARS Eyeshadow Duo in Jolie Poupee; or Make Up For Ever Eyeshadow in #9.



Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta partnered dramatic cat eyes with perfectly manicured brows along with his ladylike fashions.



Get the look with threaded, waxed, or tweezed brows, some liquid liner like mark On the Edge Hook Up Liquid Liner, and a steady hand.



Perfect your cat eye: First, with a firm grip on your liquid liner, carefully draw a line on the upper lash line (getting as close to the area where the lashes and the lid meets) when you get to the outer corners of your eyes, extend the line out at about a 15 degree angle. If you have trouble doing this freehand, you can use something like the edge of a business card to help guide you. Repeat one to two more times until you achieve your desired thickness. To get a flat even plane to work with, you may need to “stretch” the outer corners of your eyes a bit with your index finger—not too hard though. If your eyes are small or close-set, don’t extend the line all the way to the inner corners of the eyes. Instead use the eyeliner brush to apply a pale gold or silver shimmery shade in the inner corners to give the appearance of a “bigger” eye. To avoid getting the liner on your bottom waterline, you can use a waterproof pencil liner (like Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes) on this area instead. If you made any mistakes or have any smudges, you can easily clean it up with a Q-tip or the edge of a makeup wedge dipped in eye makeup remover.



Prada

At Prada, it was all about big hair and bright lips.



We’ve already discussed how hot the bright lip is and I’m glad to see it making a comeback this spring. If you need a refresher on what colors to wear for your complexion, go here.

Lanvin

Going away from the obvious pastel-colored asthetic for spring, Lanvin glammed up models’ eyes with smudgy smoky eyes.



The smoky eye is another classic look we’ve covered. Go here for tips on how to create yours.

Source

So there you go—a highlight of some trends to come next season. Which ones will you be rocking come spring?

~Danielle