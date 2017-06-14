Splurge: Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Homecoming Madrid Photocall $711 Jonathan Simkhai Ruffled Bias Cut Stretch Crepe Dress and $1,295 Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Indigo Denim and Sequin Strappy Pumps

Zendaya was a blue dream at the Spider-Man: Homecoming Madrid Photocall, posing in a $711 Jonathan Simkhai Ruffled Bias Cut Stretch Crepe Dress and $1,295 Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Indigo Denim and Sequin Strappy Pumps:

Her dress features a straight neckline, adjustable skinny shoulder straps, ruffle detailing, draped side panels, a cutout side accent, bias cut, asymmetric hem, and a centre front slit.

Her denim pumps are a part of Rihanna’s collaboration with Manolo Blahnik. They boast sequin embellishment, a pointed-toe silhouette, front straps, buckled ankle straps, and 4.1″ heels.

She’s always flawless!

Get the red version of Zendaya’s frock for a splurge here and her pumps here.

Thoughts?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

