Splurge: Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Homecoming Madrid Photocall $711 Jonathan Simkhai Ruffled Bias Cut Stretch Crepe Dress and $1,295 Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Indigo Denim and Sequin Strappy Pumps

Zendaya was a blue dream at the Spider-Man: Homecoming Madrid Photocall, posing in a $711 Jonathan Simkhai Ruffled Bias Cut Stretch Crepe Dress and $1,295 Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Indigo Denim and Sequin Strappy Pumps:
Her dress features a straight neckline, adjustable skinny shoulder straps, ruffle detailing, draped side panels, a cutout side accent, bias cut, asymmetric hem, and a centre front slit.
Her denim pumps are a part of Rihanna’s collaboration with Manolo Blahnik. They boast sequin embellishment, a pointed-toe silhouette, front straps, buckled ankle straps, and 4.1″ heels.
She’s always flawless!
Get the red version of Zendaya’s frock for a splurge here and her pumps here.
Thoughts?