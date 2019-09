Wendy Williams rocked a tee with her likeness, black jeans, and a $4,100 Louis Vuitton On the Go Tote:

The bag features contrast colors and an oversize monogram for an updated take on Louis Vuitton’s traditional fair.

How you doin?!? The purse is not available at LouisVuitton.com, but you can get one here or for a steal at Fashionphile.com.

What say you?

Images: Backgrid/Louis Vuitton