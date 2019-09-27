Splurge: Tracee Ellis Ross’s Instagram Yellow Sergio Hudson Extreme Fringe Pants

Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her unstoppable style on the gram, wearing a yellow Turtleneck and $1,095 Sergio Hudson Fringed Bell Bottom Pants:

The piece was originally modeled in black.

Get your pair today here.

You feeling it?

