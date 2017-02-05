Splurge: Sofia Richie’s Fred Segal $473 Maje Beril Jacket and $1,095 Givenchy Logo Stripe Joggers

Sofia Richie did some shopping at Fred Segal with her adorable bulldog in tow, clad in a $473 Maje Beril Jacket and $1,095 Givenchy Logo Stripe Joggers:

Her tricolor leather jacket features biker styling, stud-detailed shoulder tabs, zips at the sleeve cuffs, two zip pockets at the sides, an adjustable belt at the waist, and a double-breasted silhouette.

Her black joggers boast logo-emblazoned stripes down the sides.

Cute and casual!

If you’re up for the splurge, get Sofia’s leather here and pants here.

Thoughts?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

