Splurge: Selena Gomez’s Nine Zero One Salon $695 Coach 1941 Rexy Dinosaur Sweater, $795 White Rogue Small Leather Tote Bag, and $230 Kurt Geiger Ellen Taupe Suede Pumps

Selena Gomez left a hair appointment at Nine Zero One Salon in a $695 Coach 1941 Rexy Dinosaur Sweater, $795 White Rogue Small Leather Tote Bag, and $230 Kurt Geiger Ellen Taupe Suede Pumps:

She completed her look with her favorite $300 Caviar Midas Series Sunglasses and a classic $260 Wolford White Colorado Bodysuit.

Her cashmere sweater features a colorful dinosaur motif.

Her classic pumps boast a pointed-toe silhouette and 4.1″ heels.

Her pebbled leather tote features contrast topstitching, rolled top handles, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, two-way zip top closure, hanging logo tag, and a side padlock.

I liked this!

If you’re up for the splurge, get Selena’s sweater here, bag here, and pumps here.

Would you wear it?