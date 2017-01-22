Splurge: Selena Gomez’s Nine Zero One Salon $695 Coach 1941 Rexy Dinosaur Sweater, $795 White Rogue Small Leather Tote Bag, and $230 Kurt Geiger Ellen Taupe Suede Pumps

Selena Gomez left a hair appointment at Nine Zero One Salon in a $695 Coach 1941 Rexy Dinosaur Sweater, $795 White Rogue Small Leather Tote Bag, and $230 Kurt Geiger Ellen Taupe Suede Pumps:

selena-gomez-leaving-nine-zero-one-salon-coach

She completed her look with her favorite $300 Caviar Midas Series Sunglasses and a classic $260 Wolford White Colorado Bodysuit.

selena-gomez-leaving-nine-zero-one-salon-kurt-geiger

Her cashmere sweater features a colorful dinosaur motif.

coach-rexy

Her classic pumps boast a pointed-toe silhouette and 4.1″ heels.

kurt-geiger-ellen

Her pebbled leather tote features contrast topstitching, rolled top handles, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, two-way zip top closure, hanging logo tag, and a side padlock.

coach-rogue-bag-white-leather

I liked this!

selena-gomez-leaving-nine-zero-one-salon-caviar

If you’re up for the splurge, get Selena’s sweater here, bag here, and pumps here.

Would you wear it?

selena-gomez-leaving-nine-zero-one-salon-vetements

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

