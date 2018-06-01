Splurge: Sandra Bullock’s Jimmy Kimmel Live Temperley London Red Sequin Embellished Heart Charm V-Neckline Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Sandra Bullock is on the promotional trail for her latest movie Ocean’s 8. To wit, she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live outfitted in an $1,795 Temperley London Spring 2018 Heart Charm Red Sequin V-Neckline Wide Leg Jumpsuit.
Her fully lined statement jumpsuit delivers both drama and elegance and boasts a deep V-neckline with a fluid wide leg silhouette.
With heart-shaped sequin embellishments stitched over a soft viscose georgette base, this striking evening look references the collection’s alchemist elements.
She looks positively radiant!
If you’re up for the splurge, purchase your stunner in here.
Thoughts?