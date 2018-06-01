Splurge: Sandra Bullock’s Jimmy Kimmel Live Temperley London Red Sequin Embellished Heart Charm V-Neckline Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Sandra Bullock is on the promotional trail for her latest movie Ocean’s 8. To wit, she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live outfitted in an $1,795 Temperley London Spring 2018 Heart Charm Red Sequin V-Neckline Wide Leg Jumpsuit.

Her fully lined statement jumpsuit delivers both drama and elegance and boasts a deep V-neckline with a fluid wide leg silhouette.

With heart-shaped sequin embellishments stitched over a soft viscose georgette base, this striking evening look references the collection’s alchemist elements.

She looks positively radiant!

If you’re up for the splurge, purchase your stunner in here.

Thoughts?

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares