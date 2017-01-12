Splurge: Rihanna’s New York City Ocean’s Eight Set Vetements Hoodie and Maison Margiela Embellished Buckle Sneakers

Rihanna returned to the Ocean’s Eight set in a $1,052 (currently on sale for $421) Vetements Sweater and $990 Maison Margiela Embellished Buckle Sneakers:

The black, oversized hooded sweatshirt features a drawstring at hood, contrasting hoodie embroidery at front and embroidery on the back panel in white. Sweatshirt also features a kangaroo pouch.

The white leather and patent leather embellished buckle sneakers feature a round toe, a front buckle fastening, crystal embellishments, a branded insole, signature white stitching to the rear and a rubber sole.

Rihanna rocked her larger than life faux loccs up in a messy bun. She looks comfortable… and expensive!

You can get her sweatshirt here for $421 and her sneakers here for $990.

What do you think? Would you splurge?