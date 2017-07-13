Splurge: Rihanna’s LA $2,600 Fenty x Puma Vanilla Ice Tiered Elastic Cuffs Long Sleeve Jacket

Here’s to another style home run for the ever-so-chic Rihanna! The walking fashion muse stepped out in LA wearing a $2,600 Fenty x Puma Vanilla Ice Tiered Elastic Cuffs Long Sleeve Jacket as a dress.

The modish jacket is nylon material and features elastic cuffs and front pocket ribbon ties. Bad Gal Ri Ri paired the jacket with logo Puma pumps, gold jewelry, and a burgundy crocodile bag.

As shown on the model above, this jacket looks great when fashioned as a frock. Pairing it with dainty jewelry and heels gives it a jazzy vibe.

Feeling baller-like? If so, purchase your Fenty x Puma Tiered Jacket here.

Are you digging Rihanna’s latest look?