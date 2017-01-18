Rihanna was spied on the scene last night in a $7,295 Chloé Brown Reversible Shearling Coat and a Louis Vuitton Palm Spring Backpack:
Timberland Heritage boots completed her ensemble.
Shearlings are having a moment right now! Rihanna’s is arguably the queen of them all thanks to its floor length silhouette.
Check out the flip side:
You can score her Louis Vuitton backpack for $2,400 at First Dibs.
Her boots have a weathered feel.
Get her boots at Timberland.com. Cop her jacket before it’s gone at Barneys!
What do you think?
Splurge: Rihanna’s JFK Airport Chloe Reversible Shearling Coat, Louis Vuitton Palm Springs Backpack, and Timberland Heritage Boots
Rihanna was spied on the scene last night in a $7,295 Chloé Brown Reversible Shearling Coat and a Louis Vuitton Palm Spring Backpack: