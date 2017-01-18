Splurge: Rihanna’s JFK Airport Chloe Reversible Shearling Coat, Louis Vuitton Palm Springs Backpack, and Timberland Heritage Boots

Rihanna was spied on the scene last night in a $7,295 Chloé Brown Reversible Shearling Coat and a Louis Vuitton Palm Spring Backpack:
Timberland Heritage boots completed her ensemble.
Shearlings are having a moment right now! Rihanna’s is arguably the queen of them all thanks to its floor length silhouette.
Check out the flip side:
You can score her Louis Vuitton backpack for $2,400 at First Dibs.
Her boots have a weathered feel.
Get her boots at Timberland.com. Cop her jacket before it’s gone at Barneys!
What do you think?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

