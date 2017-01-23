Splurge: Nene Leakes’s Watch What Happens Live $1,300 Zimmermann Tiered Crinkled Ruffle Dress

I love Zimmermann’s flouncy, romantic frocks and it seems Nene Leakes does also! The former Real Housewife of Atlanta appeared on Watch What Happens Live in a $1,300 Tiered Crinkle Ruffle Dress by the brand:



Yes, hair and face!



Crafted from whisper-weight crinkled silk-chiffon, her pretty floral dress has a ruffle-trimmed neckline and falls to a floaty, tiered midi skirt.



I absolutely love it! If you’re down to splurge, get yours at Net a Porter.com.

See the dress in action here:

A video posted by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

What do you think?

