Splurge: Nene Leakes’s Watch What Happens Live $1,300 Zimmermann Tiered Crinkled Ruffle Dress

I love Zimmermann’s flouncy, romantic frocks and it seems Nene Leakes does also! The former Real Housewife of Atlanta appeared on Watch What Happens Live in a $1,300 Tiered Crinkle Ruffle Dress by the brand:
Yes, hair and face!
Crafted from whisper-weight crinkled silk-chiffon, her pretty floral dress has a ruffle-trimmed neckline and falls to a floaty, tiered midi skirt.
I absolutely love it! If you’re down to splurge, get yours at Net a Porter.com.
See the dress in action here:
