Splurge: Nene Leakes Strahan, Sara, and Keke Stella McCartney Velvet and Lace Look and $3,390 Fendi Embossed Runaway Leather Shopper

Nene Leakes was spied outside the Today Show with Strahan, Sara & Keke in a $776 Stella McCartney Velvet and Lace Top, $657 Stella McCartney pants, furry sandals, and a $3,390 Fendi Embossed Runaway Leather Shopper:

Stella McCartney reinvented the sporty sweatshirt with a touch of modern opulence. This casually slouched top is spliced in a rich array of romantic lace and plush velvet, its black finish keeping the intricate and artful look insouciant.

Crafted from a beguiling combination of velvet and lace, they are shaped with an elasticated waistband and gather at the ankles for a sporty touch.

Her leather shopper has Rattan top handles, an open top, and one exterior zip pocket.

*Lil Kim is a fan of the bag as well!

