Splurge: Mel B’s Chicago House of CB Sable Faux Mink Full Length Coat

Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B., promoted her return to the Broadway cast of Chicago in a $225 House of CB Sable Faux Mink Full Length Coat:

Made from an exquisite quality faux mink fur, the black, floor length coat features a collarless neck, a self tie belt in vegan leather and deep ribbed cuffs.

Mel kept is simple in an all black ensemble.

Perfect coat for the brisk, New York City weather. I’d buy this!

If you’re feelin’ her look, you can purchase her coat here for $225.

What do you think? Are you lovin’ Melanie’s look?