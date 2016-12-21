Splurge: Mel B’s Chicago House of CB Sable Faux Mink Full Length Coat

Melanie Brown, better known as Mel B., promoted her return to the Broadway cast of Chicago in a $225 House of CB Sable Faux Mink Full Length Coat:

melbreturnsbroadwaychicagohouse-of-cb-sable-faux-fur-coat

Made from an exquisite quality faux mink fur, the black, floor length coat features a  collarless neck, a self tie belt in vegan leather and deep ribbed cuffs.

melbreturnsbroadwaychicagohouse-of-cb-sable-faux-fur-coat-3

Mel kept is simple in an all black ensemble.

melbreturnsbroadwaychicagohouse-of-cb-sable-faux-fur-coat-1

Perfect coat for the brisk, New York City weather.  I’d buy this!

If you’re feelin’ her look, you can purchase her coat here for $225.

What do you think?  Are you lovin’ Melanie’s look?

Marsha Badger

