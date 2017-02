Mariah Carey hit the gym in unconventional workout gear, sporting fishnet stockings, a black bodysuit and $641 Fenty x Puma High Heel Sneakers:



The white and black leather high heel sneakers feature a pointed toe, a lace-up front fastening, a pull tab at the rear, a side zip fastening and a high stiletto heel.

I’ve always hated this trend. Not sure I can get with it.

If you’re diggin’ it, you can purchase here for $621.

What do you think? Would you splurge on these shoes?