Splurge: Lindsay Lohan’s London Gucci Ruffle Leather Bomber Jacket

Lindsay Lohan was in a playful mood while taking a stroll in London with a friend clad in a $3,500 Gucci Ruffle Leather Bomber Jacket:

The soft leather bomber jacket features a ruffled front and a Web ribbon tie at the neck. The ruffle and Web are both key details of the Cruise 2017 collection, the Web adds contrast while the ruffle creates unexpected movement.

I need this bomber! Too bad it’s not in this month’s budget…

If the $3,500 price tag is up your alley, you can purchase it here.

What do you think? Would you purchase this Gucci jacket?