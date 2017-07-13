Splurge: LaLa Anthony’s Italy $105 House Of CB Zante Peach Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit

Lala stopped the ‘Gram in its tracks when she posed on a yacht in Italy wearing a $105 House Of CB Zante Peach Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit. 

The high cut swimsuit features a plunge neckline and white lace ups in the front of the swimsuit, on the hips, and back.

I love the simplicity and the cut of this swimsuit.  It could easily serve a dual purpose and also be worn as a bodysuit underneath some jeans.

In need of the perfect swimsuit for that upcoming pool party or vacation?  Follow Lala’s style steps and purchase your House of CB Zante Peach Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit here.

Thoughts?

Samjah Iman

