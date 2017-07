Lala Anthony is serving all the heat in Italy! The Power actress posed for a pic on Instagram in a $575 Norma Kamali Marissa Nude Studded One Piece Swimsuit:

Her head-turning piece is less of a swimsuit and more of a piece of art.

The stunner is cut with a high leg, scoop necklines in the front and back and features embellished gold studded edges.

Smoking HOT!

If you’re up for the splurge, shop the nude hue here, as well as a few color options below.

What do you think?