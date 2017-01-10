Splurge: Lady Gaga’s California Saint Laurent Grunge Crew Neck Sweater

Lady Gaga hit the streets of LA in a $750 Saint Laurent Grunge Crew Neck Sweater:

The black cotton blend grunge crew neck sweater features a ribbed crew neck, dropped shoulders, long sleeves, a ribbed hem and cuffs and a ladder stitch detail across the shoulders.

Her all black ensemble was accessorized with football-style purse and cat-eye sunglasses.

When in doubt, all-black is always works as the perfect outfit.  Simple yet chic!

If you’re lovin’ Gaga’s sweater, you can purchase here for $750.

What do you think?

