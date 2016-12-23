Splurge: Kris Jenner’s Calabasas, California $750 Gucci Snake Print Leather Pouch

Kris Jenner strolled through the streets of Calabasas rocking an all black ‘fit, a lux ebony fur, red Timberland boots and a $750 Gucci Snake Print Leather Pouch.

This slim leather stunner features a coiled kingsnake on the front which is “thought to represent wisdom and power“, according to the official Gucci site.

The handbag also features a cotton linen lining and a zip top closure.

Up for the splurge? No worries! See additional purchasing details here!

Are you feeling Kris’s cozy look?

Signing Out — Esmesha