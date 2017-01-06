Splurge: Kourtney Kardashian’s Bahamas La Perla Anchor Non-Wired-Swimsuit

Kourtney Kardashian took to her app to give the lowdown of her Bahamas Girl’s trip. The mom of three posed on the beach in a $1,694 La Perla Anchor Non-Wire Swimsuit:



The anchor design inspires the shape of this sculpted swimsuit. The well-crafted piece features rows of thin metallic cords used to embellish the garment. Each hook is made from golden metal engraved with the La Perla logo. All metallic elements are rhodium-plated making them shiny and resistant to wear.

I don’t know about you, but I am LOVING this swimsuit! Not only does Kourtney look bangin’, the nautical-inspired suit is so detailed and fun!

You can splurge on this piece here for $1,694.

What do you think? Would you purchase?