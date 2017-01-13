Splurge: Khloe Kardashian’s Ashish UK Royal Blue Sequin Jogging Suit

Khloe Kardashian showed off her revenge body in a $1,044 Ashish Sequin-Embellished Silk Bomber Jacket and $812 Sequin-Embellished Silk Trousers:

The bomber jacket is crafted from royal-blue silk-georgette, and embroidered by hand with shimmering sequins and beaded drops. The metallic royal-blue silk-georgette trousers have a relaxed shape, and are embellished with glittering hand-embroidered sequins – the label’s key ornament. The elasticated waistband, internal-drawstring ties, and ribbed-knit cuffs lend a traditional touch.

Khloe threw on a pair of black fur slides by Duckie Confetti.

I’m not gonna lie, I’m sorta digging this ‘fit. I would love to see what shoes she wore to complete the look.

If you’re interested in splurging on this sequins number, you can buy the bomber here for $1,044 and the pants here for $812.

What do you think? Would you purchase this set?