Kendall Jenner was spotted in Paris on her way to dinner clad in a sheer top, black trousers and a $1,380 Sonia Rykiel Short Denim Jacket with Fur Sleeves:

The cropped denim jacket features suede details and raccoon sleeves.

I am obsessed with this jacket! Rather than splurging, I’d make it a nice little DIY project.

If you don’t mind spending $1,380, you can purchase here.

What do you think? Do you love Kendall’s denim jacket?