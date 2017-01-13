Splurge: Kelly Rowland’s LAX Gucci Dionysus Embroidered Leather Shoulder Bag

Kelly Rowland casually slayed her way through LAX clad in a $4,200 Gucci Dionysus Embroidered Leather Shoulder Bag:

The Dionysus shoulder bag is finished with a beaded panther appliqué and has a structured style expertly crafted in Italy from panels of white, red and blue leather. Its dual-compartment interior is sensibly designed with a large zipped pocket for storing your essentials.

Kelly’s airport steez consisted of a black sweatsuit and Yeezy Boost sneakers.

I want that bag!

If you want it too, you can purchase here for $4,200.

What do you think? Is this Gucci Dionysus Shoulder Bag worth the splurge?