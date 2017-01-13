Splurge: Kelly Rowland’s LAX Gucci Dionysus Embroidered Leather Shoulder Bag

Kelly Rowland casually slayed her way through LAX clad in a $4,200 Gucci Dionysus Embroidered Leather Shoulder Bag:

splurge-kelly-rowland-gucci-dionysus-leather-shoulder-handbag

The Dionysus shoulder bag is finished with a beaded panther appliqué and has a structured style expertly crafted in Italy from panels of white, red and blue leather. Its dual-compartment interior is sensibly designed with a large zipped pocket for storing your essentials.

splurge-kelly-rowland-gucci-dionysus-leather-shoulder-handbag-4

Kelly’s airport steez consisted of a black sweatsuit and Yeezy Boost sneakers.

splurge-kelly-rowland-gucci-dionysus-leather-shoulder-handbag-1

I want that bag!

If you want it too, you can purchase here for $4,200.

What do you think?  Is this Gucci Dionysus Shoulder Bag worth the splurge?

splurge-kelly-rowland-gucci-dionysus-leather-shoulder-handbagsplurge-kelly-rowland-gucci-dionysus-leather-shoulder-handbag-2splurge-kelly-rowland-gucci-dionysus-leather-shoulder-handbag-1

Marsha Badger

Wait! There's More!

kelly-rowland-good-morning-america-sleevless-daisy-mesh-yellow-white-black-mini-dressSplurge: Kelly Rowland’s Good Morning America Self Portrait Yellow, Black, And White Ruffle Trim Daisy Mesh Detail Sleeveless Dress 3-kelly-rowland-zuma-beach-malibu-linda-farrow-oversized-Acetate Round Frame-sunglassesSplurge: Kelly Rowland’s Zuma Beach Malibu Linda Farrow Oversized Acetate Round Frame Sunglasses kelly-rowland-baby2baby-mothers-day-party-givenchy-black-shark-lock-wedge-ankle-bootieSplurge: Kelly Rowland’s Baby2Baby Mother’s Day Party Givenchy Black Leather Open-Toe Shark Lock Wedge Booties kelly-rowland-nyc-stella-mccartney-elyse-metallic-platform-creeperSplurge: Kelly Rowland’s NYC Stella McCartney Elyse Metallic Platform Creeper Kim-Kardashian-Perfext-Lace-up-skirt-Gucci-bomber-Gianvito-Rossi-nude-suede-bootsSplurge: Kim Kardashian’s Gianvito Rossi Over the Knee Suede Nude Boots

  • Instagram

    • Shares