Splurge: Keke Palmer’s AOL $695 Alexander Wang Black Floral Lace Top, $595 Alexander Wang Black Lace-up Pencil Skirt, and $149 Isa Tapia Black Gigi Mesh Ruffled Pumps

Keke Palmer stopped by AOL in a $695 Alexander Wang Black Floral Lace Top, $595 Alexander Wang Black Lace-up Pencil Skirt, and $149 Isa Tapia Black Gigi Mesh Ruffled Pumps:

Her black lace top features ladder stitching, a bustier under layer, stand collar, and three quarter-length sleeves.

Her black pencil skirt boasts lace-up detailing and a curve-hugging fit.

Her sandals are made in Brazil. They feature ruffle detailing, a peep-toe silhouette, adjustable buckled ankle straps, and 4″ heels.

Cute, no?

If you’re up for the splurge, get Keke’s top here, skirt here, and sandals here.

Thoughts?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

