Splurge: Keke Palmer’s AOL $695 Alexander Wang Black Floral Lace Top, $595 Alexander Wang Black Lace-up Pencil Skirt, and $149 Isa Tapia Black Gigi Mesh Ruffled Pumps

Keke Palmer stopped by AOL in a $695 Alexander Wang Black Floral Lace Top, $595 Alexander Wang Black Lace-up Pencil Skirt, and $149 Isa Tapia Black Gigi Mesh Ruffled Pumps:
Her black lace top features ladder stitching, a bustier under layer, stand collar, and three quarter-length sleeves.
Her black pencil skirt boasts lace-up detailing and a curve-hugging fit.
Her sandals are made in Brazil. They feature ruffle detailing, a peep-toe silhouette, adjustable buckled ankle straps, and 4″ heels.
Cute, no?
If you’re up for the splurge, get Keke’s top here, skirt here, and sandals here.
Thoughts?