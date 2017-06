It’s a mother/daughter slay! June Ambrose celebrated her daughter Summer Chamblin’s 13th birthday with a fun filled fete! Both mom and daughter kept it cute in Moschino t-shirt dresses:



Rockmom June worked a $395 Moschino short dress:





The birthday girl Summer kept her look colorful in a $550 short dress:





Get both of their looks at Moschino.com (bonus, they are both on sale!).

What do you think?