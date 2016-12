Jennifer Lopez beamed as she left Craig’s in West Hollywood with her twins in a pair of $250 Etro Pinstripe Trousers:

The black pinstripe wide-leg pants feature pleated detailing along the top, side slit pockets and hook and bar front closure.

Jennifer always looks so fresh! She rocked a pair of Charlotte and Olympia pumps, a Hermes bag and her signature top bun.

Love it!

You can purchase her pants here for $250.

What do you think? Would you splurge on her Etro Trousers?