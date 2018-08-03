Splurge: Jennifer Lopez’s Today Show New York City $1,600 Gucci Green and Red Floral Printed Pussybow Blouse

Jennifer Lopez popped by the Today Show with mom Guadalupe Rodriguez and beau Alex Rodriguez wearing white pants and a $1,600 Gucci Green and Red Printed Blouse:



Bomb!



Gucci’s blouse is cut from a fluid silk-satin in a bold red hue splashed with a bright green and white floral motif. It’s punctuated with pearlescent buttons along the front and has elegant pussy bow ties that can be knotted or left undone.





I absolutely love it!



If you do too, and are down to splurge, get yours at Net a Porter.

What do you think?

