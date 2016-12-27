Splurge: Jennifer Lopez’s Beverly Hills Louis Vuitton X Christian Louboutin Handbag

Jenny from the block was spotted doing a little last minute shopping in Beverly Hills wearing a $3,900 Louis Vuitton X Christian Louboutin Handbag:

The brown and tan monogram coated canvas Christian Louboutin for Louis Vuitton Shopping bag features brass hardware, tan vachetta leather trim, red leather trim, red ponyhair at back exterior, dual rolled top handles, spiked stud embellishments, single pocket at front, tan vachetta leather lining, three compartments at interior, single zip compartments, three pockets at interior walls and open at top.

She threw on her fur coat, Timberland boots and sunglasses for a comfortable, chic look.

Come through, Jennifer! I love that she takes her New York swag with her, no matter where she is. Hot!

You can purchase here for $3,900.

What do you think? Would you add this luxury bag to your collection?