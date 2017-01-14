Splurge: Jennifer Hudson’s The Voice Balmain Open Shoulder Studded Dress

Jennifer Hudson shared an adorable moment on The Voice with her son clad in a $3,546 Balmain Open Shoulder Studded Dress:

jennifer-hudson-the-voice-cold-shoulder-balmain-dress-1

The black and gold-tone cotton blend open shoulder studded dress features a cold shoulder design, a high standing collar, a gold-tone stud detailing, long sleeves, a rear zip fastening and a short length.

jennifer-hudson-the-voice-cold-shoulder-balmain-dress-5

Jennifer went for a classic finger-wave hairdo.

jennifer-hudson-the-voice-cold-shoulder-balmain-dress

Well, this is just an adorable display of a ‘Take Your Son To Work’ day!

You can purchase her dress here for $3,546.

What do you think?  Would you splurge on this look?

jennifer-hudson-the-voice-cold-shoulder-balmain-dress-4jennifer-hudson-the-voice-cold-shoulder-balmain-dress-3jennifer-hudson-the-voice-cold-shoulder-balmain-dress-2jennifer-hudson-the-voice-cold-shoulder-balmain-dress-1jennifer-hudson-the-voice-cold-shoulder-balmain-dress

 

Marsha Badger

Wait! There's More!

imageSplurge: Tamron Hall’s New York City Balmain Long Sleeve Pleated Leather Mini Dress Kim-Kardashian-Cuban-Vacation-Givenchy-Black-wool-Corset-Balmain-Lace-fastening-detail-mini-skirt-Beige-manolo-blahnik-sandals-7Splurge: Kim Kardashian’s Cuba Vacation Givenchy Black Wool Corset, Balmain Lace Fastening Mini Skirt and Manolo Blahnik Chaos Sandals Amber-Rose-Conan-Dolce-and-gabbana-tulle-dress-1Splurge: Amber Rose’s Conan Dolce and Gabbana Stretch Cotton Fitted Tulle Dress Zoe-Saldana-A-L-C-Yellow-Stephanie-floral-print-silk-crepe-dressSplurge: Zoe Saldana’s Live with Kelly A. L. C. Yellow Stephanie Floral-print Silk-crepe Wrap Dress Nicki-Minaj-Balmain-Black-Knit-Panelled-dress-Christian-Louboutin-Hotero-Mesh-lace-up-bootiesSplurge: Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Balmain Black Knit Paneled Dress and Christian Louboutin Hotero Mesh Lace Up Booties

  • Instagram

    • Shares