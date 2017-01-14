Splurge: Jennifer Hudson’s The Voice Balmain Open Shoulder Studded Dress

Jennifer Hudson shared an adorable moment on The Voice with her son clad in a $3,546 Balmain Open Shoulder Studded Dress:

The black and gold-tone cotton blend open shoulder studded dress features a cold shoulder design, a high standing collar, a gold-tone stud detailing, long sleeves, a rear zip fastening and a short length.

Jennifer went for a classic finger-wave hairdo.

Well, this is just an adorable display of a ‘Take Your Son To Work’ day!

You can purchase her dress here for $3,546.

What do you think? Would you splurge on this look?