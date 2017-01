Jasmine Tookes looked every bit the model on Instagram, celebrating NYE in a $515 Stone Cold Fox White Moss Gown:

Her silk gown features a floor-grazing length, sleeveless silhouette, open back with straps that criss cross and tie around the wiast, spaghetti straps, a sultry front slit, and square neckline.

She looks stunning in just about anything, doesn’t she?

A photo posted by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:31pm PST

If you’re up for the splurge, get Jas’s New Year’s look here.

Thoughts?

A photo posted by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:51pm PST