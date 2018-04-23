Splurge: Janet Jacket Looks Bomb in $1,495 Fear of God Satin Bomber

What an ageless beauty! Janet Jackson dropped some snapshots of herself to the ‘Gram to announce the extension of her tour this summer. With a bold red lip, a long side pony tail, and baggy denim Ms. Jackson looked bomb. 

She wore a loose-fitting denim jumpsuit tied at the waist with a plaid flannel. She also tied red scarfs around her ankle over her peep-toe booties. The bombshell completed her look with a $1,495 Fear of God satin bomber. The gold number is appliquéd with an oversized ‘F’ logo on the front, while the back is adorned with a ‘Fear of God’ patch. Hot! 

Readers on our Instagram agreed that the legend looked hot, with comments like, “Janet just snatched ALL our wigs!” and “She just snapped. I was not ready!!! Ok Janet!” She sure did snap, and we’re loving it! 

Would you splurge on her Fear of God bomber? If so, get yours here

Thoughts?

