Splurge: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Good Day New York Sophie Theallet Spring 2017 Rust Criss-Cross Panelled Midi Dress

Jada Pinkett-Smith took to Good Day New York to promote her new movie, Girls Trip, wearing a $2,325 Sophie Theallet Spring 2017 Rust/Salmon Criss-Cross Panelled Midi Dress:
She paired her frock with nude strappy platform sandals and finished her look with sleek natural looking makeup.
Cute!
Her midi dress features a rust colored criss-cross upper with a statement zipped patterned panelled lower portion.
The back also boasts a criss-cross detail with a gold-tone zip closure.
She’s rocked the look effortlessly!
If you’re up for the splurge, purchase Jada’s stunning dress here.
How would you wear it?