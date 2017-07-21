Splurge: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Good Day New York Sophie Theallet Spring 2017 Rust Criss-Cross Panelled Midi Dress

Jada Pinkett-Smith took to Good Day New York to promote her new movie, Girls Trip, wearing a $2,325 Sophie Theallet Spring 2017 Rust/Salmon Criss-Cross Panelled Midi Dress:

She paired her frock with nude strappy platform sandals and finished her look with sleek  natural looking makeup.

Cute!

Her midi dress features a rust colored criss-cross upper with a statement zipped patterned panelled lower portion.

The back also boasts a criss-cross detail with a gold-tone zip closure. 

She’s rocked the look effortlessly!

If you’re up for the splurge, purchase Jada’s stunning dress here.

How would you wear it?

Giselle Williams-Thomas

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Splurge : Kim Kardashian in Brian Lichtenberg’s Padded One Shoulder Geometric Print Dress Splurge : Nicki Minaj’s A-Morir by Kerin Rose Sunglasses Splurge: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Universal Pictures 2017 CinemaCon Presentation $1,098 Preen Green Athena One Shoulder Stretch Cady Dress Splurge: Jada Pinkett-Smith’s $2,210 Maria Lucia Hohan Chalaya Slit Dress Splurge: Tammy Rivera’s 2017 BET Awards After Party Discount Universe Gold You Will Never Own Me Sequin Bralet Midi Dress

  • Instagram

    • Shares