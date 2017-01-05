Splurge: Hailey Baldwin’s LA Lakers Game Marcelo Burlon County of Milan ‘Torrismo’ Velvet Bomber Jacket and Matching Velvet ‘Mocha’ Trousers

Hailey Baldwin joined her BFF Kendall Jenner at the LA Lakers game wearing a $679 Marcelo Burlon County of Milan ‘Torrismo’ Velvet Bomber Jacket and $705 Matching Velvet ‘Mocha’ Trousers:

The black cotton-silk blend bomber jacket features a high standing collar, a front zip fastening, ribbed details, long sleeves and a ribbed hem and cuffs.

The black silk blend trousers features a high rise, belt loops, a self-tie belt, side pockets, two back patch pockets, straps to the sides and a slim fit.

Hailey wore a $140 Daniel Patrick sleeveless turtleneck sports top under her bomber jacket.

Hot! I’m loving this look!

If you want to splurge on this sporty ensemble, you can purchase the bomber here for $679 and the trousers here for $705.

What do you think? Would you purchase this outfit?