Splurge: Hailey Baldwin’s JFK Airport $4,590 Saint Laurent Green Hooded Parka, $550 Vetements Black Turned On By Danger Pants, and $435 Alexander McQueen Exaggerated Sole Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin caught a flight at JFK in a $4,590 Saint Laurent Green Hooded Parka, $550 Vetements Black Turned On By Danger Pants, and $435 Alexander McQueen Exaggerated Sole Sneakers:

Her green parka is crafted from cotton-linen gabardine, It features a coyote fur-trimmed hood, two chest handwarmer pockets, front flap pockets, a zipped patch pocket at the sleeve, zip cuffs, full lining, and a shearling lined collar.

Her slim-fit French terry sweats boast a drawstring at the elasticized waistband, three-pocket styling, “Turned On By Danger” text printed in red and white at the leg, rib knit cuffs, and tonal stitching.

Her white leather and black suede kicks feature Velcro®-fastening straps and exaggerated soles.

A cute travel look!

If you’re up for the splurge, get her parka here, pants here, and kicks here.

What do you think?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

