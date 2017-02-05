Splurge: Gigi Hadid’s New York City $295 Kith Black Danika Bomber, $149 Hadid Eyewear Frequent Flyer Sunglasses, and $765 Sophie Hulme Black Leather Tote

Gigi Hadid was off-duty in NYC, slipping on a $295 Kith Black Danika Bomber, $149 Hadid Eyewear Frequent Flyer Sunglasses, and $765 Sophie Hulme Black Leather Tote:
She completed her look with affordable $60 Public Desire Black Cinthia Mesh Booties.
Her black bomber is crafted from a French woven satin fabric. It features ruched sleeves with cinched seams, a two-way front zipper closure, traditional pen pocket, rib sleeves, neckband, and hem, and two front hand pockets.
Her acrylic frames boast wide arms, a rectangular shape, and non-polarized lenses.
Her black leather tote features gold industrial hardware, an open top, top carry handles, an adjustable crossbody strap, and edge zip pocket.
She’s always flawless.
Get Gigi’s jacket here, shades here, and bag here—if you’re up for the splurge, of course!
What do you think?