Splurge: Draya Michele’s Instagram Saint Laurent Betty Leather Sandals

Draya Michele posed for the ‘gram in a pair of $925 Saint Laurent 150mm Betty Leather T-strap Sandals:

The black, leather platform sandals features wide straps looped together over a camp, t-strap that connects to the ankle strap and an adjustable buckle closure.

Draya captioned her photo saying, “The higher the heel, the closer to God.”  She’s not lying!  The 6 inch sandals add some serious height to her small frame.

If you want to get closer to God, you can purchase here for $925.

What do you think? Are you feelin’ Draya’s Saint Laurent Betty Sandals?

Marsha Badger

