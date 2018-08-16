Splurge: Draya Michele Rocking $125 Vida Kush “Mini U Shaped Wire Glasses”

Recently, we have been showcasing Bomb Accessories from low-end to high-end pieces that are simply bold yet chic must haves. Draya Michele, was one of our latest post on Instagram that has our readers buzzing about her $125 Vida Kush “Mini U-Shaped Wire Glasses” that she wore at the 2018 ESPYS.

This lensless look is striking yet very minimalistic, which can be paired well with practically any attire from streetwear to elegant threads.

Draya paired her gold-trimmed wire glasses with a purple Nila Lotan dress. Stunning!

Would you splurge? Visit vidakush.com to purchase.