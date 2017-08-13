Splurge: Chrissy Teigen’s Los Angeles $198 A.L.C. On Duty Declan Grey Cropped Sweatshirt and $245 Murray Black Track Pants

Chrissy Teigen was spotted out and about in LA—even stopping by a shopping event to take some pictures with fans!—in her very own $198 A.L.C. On Duty Declan Grey Cropped Sweatshirt and $245 Murray Black Track Pants:

Chrissy recreated one of the full looks she put together for the collaboration! Her sweatshirt is crafted from Japanese cotton terry. It features a cropped hem, split V-neck, drawstring satin ties, dropped shoulders, slightly flared long sleeves with banded hems, and a boxy fit. Her trousers boast an elasticized waist, side pockets, raised center seams, and center slit hems.

Cute and casual!

If you’re up for the splurge, get Chrissy’s hoodie here and pants here.

Thoughts?

