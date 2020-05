Chloe x Halle have a new single called Do It! They recently debuted a new Tik Tok video. In it, the adorable duo wore Balmain Spring 2020 runway bodysuits.

While Halle’s piece is a runway exclusive…

Chloe piece is available for $1,995 at Moda Operandi:

Get yours here.

They look great! I might have to try that dance on out…

What do you think?

*Chloe posted a mirror selfie in another Balmain Runway dress:

Get yours for $1,495 at Cettire.

Shop the looks here: