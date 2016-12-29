Splurge: Bonang Matheba’s Instagram $3,800 Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme Embroidered Bag

Fashion fave Bonang Matheba slayed for the ‘Gram rocking a $3,800 Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme Embroidered Bag:
The pricey masterpiece boasts hand-embroidered mouth and lightening bolt appliques, a sliding chain strap and a textured tiger head spur closure.
In addition to its flawless Italian craftsmanship, the Dionysus GG Supreme Embroidered Bag also features a interior zippered compartment and a neutral color palette.
Up for the splurge? Cop your version here!
