Splurge: Beyonce’s Jay Z 4:44 Concert Rehearsal $229 Stella McCartney White Lindsey Graphic Shirt and $1,158 Off White Black Binder Clip Bag

Beyoncé took to her site with yet another outfit post, this time posing in a $229 Stella McCartney White Lindsey Graphic Shirt and $1,158 Off White Black Binder Clip Bag:

She completed her ensemble with an affordable $13 Sole Society White Denim Cap and Puma Clyde Sneakers.

Her graphic t-shirt is long enough to wear as a dress! It hails from the brand’s Summer ’17 collection, with a contrasting red and black “Thanks Girls” motif.

Her black leather shoulder bag features a contrast, yellow detachable and adjustable web shoulder strap, a front flap with a magnetic snap button closure, and front binder clip detailing.

She’s killing it in the style department this week!

Get Bey’s shirt here and bag here.

Thoughts?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

