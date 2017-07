Ms. Colo hit us up on Twitter, saying, “Who are Beyonce’s performance shoes by? I’m GAGGING over here!” We did a quick search and found Bey topped off a Versace Atelier dress with a pair of bedazzled, embellished Giuseppe Zanotti’s:

Zanotti’s start at $500 and can go up to $1500.

Quite a splurge! Drool over the entire collection here or get a similar look for a little less with these $300 Report Signature Women’s Bowery Peep Toes: