Splurge: Beyoncé’s $2,950 Zimmerman Floral Dress, $800 “For Walking” Off-White Pumps, And $275 Onna Ehrlich Clutch

Beyoncé took to the ‘Gram to show off her A Wrinkle in Time premiere look instead of hitting the red carpet in true Queen Bey fashion. She wore a $2,950 Zimmerman ‘Breeze Honeymooners Dress’, $800 “For Walking” Off-White Pumps, and $275 Onna Ehrlich Clutch.

The floral mini dress features a deep plunging neckline and long balloon-like sleeves with wrist cuffs. Her trim of the dress includes overlapping keyholes as seen throughout the garb.

She completed her ensemble with Off-White pumps with their signature “For Walking” motto printed on the front and a crystal box frame clutch encrusted with green rhinestones.

What are your thoughts on her look?