Splurge: Bella Hadid’s Paris Off White Hiking Mountain Boots

Bella Hadid did a little shopping while in Paris for Couture Fashion Week clad in a pair of $988 Off White Hiking Mountain Boots:

 

The black hiking, mountain boots feature a suede upper with rubber sole, lace-up front, rubber detail at toe, silver tone metal spur accent and a padded tongue.

Bella completed her casual look with a khaki fringe jacket and black leather pants.

I’m feelin’ the overall look but would’ve preferred different footwear.

You can purchase here for $988.

What do you think?  Would you buy these Off White Hiking Boots?

