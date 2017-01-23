Splurge: Bella Hadid’s Paris Off White Hiking Mountain Boots

Bella Hadid did a little shopping while in Paris for Couture Fashion Week clad in a pair of $988 Off White Hiking Mountain Boots:

The black hiking, mountain boots feature a suede upper with rubber sole, lace-up front, rubber detail at toe, silver tone metal spur accent and a padded tongue.

Bella completed her casual look with a khaki fringe jacket and black leather pants.

I’m feelin’ the overall look but would’ve preferred different footwear.

You can purchase here for $988.

What do you think? Would you buy these Off White Hiking Boots?