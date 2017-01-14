Splurge: Bella Hadid’s Airport Alpha Industries MA-1 Flex Slim-Fit Jacket

Bella Hadid traveled through the airport wearing a $165 Alpha Industries MA-1 Flex Slim-Fit Jacket:

The customizable bomber jacket from Alpha Industries – offers soft loop panels at the chest + sleeves and a pack of four embroidered patches so you can make it your own. Classic MA-1 flight jacket silhouette in durable flight nylon satin is cut slim with a lightweight poly fill for insulation and rib-knit banding at the collar, cuffs + hem for a perfect fit.

I love this bomber! I would definitely splurge.

If you feel the same, you can purchase here for $165.

What do you think? Would you buy this jacket?